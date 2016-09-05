Delmont man arrested for rape

Dennis Streyle, who lives in rural Delmont located in Charles Mix County, was arrested near his residence by Charles Mix County Sheriff's deputies for second-degree rape, which authorities believe occurred Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Charles Mix Sheriff's Office, Streyle is believed to have had sex with the victim without consent and with "the use of force, coercion or threats of immediate and great bodily harm against the victim occurred or could have occurred."

Streyle is being held at the Charles Mix County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

According to South Dakota law, rape through the use of force, coercion or threats is a Class 2 felony. If convicted of the Class 2 felony, Streyle faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a fine of $50,000.