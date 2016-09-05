SPRINGFIELD — A survey team with the National Weather Service Sioux Falls is in Springfield assessing damage from an overnight storm that may have included a tornado.

According to Meteorologist Brad Temeyer, the survey team will look damage -- roofs blown off, downed power lines and other debris -- to determine whether a tornado caused the damage. The storm rolled through the area around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

“It’s possible there was a tornado,” Temeyer said. “When we rate a weather system, we do it based on the winds and the damage it causes. Straight line winds would have damage kind of in a straight line like the name suggests, whereas a tornado would leave debris in a twisted pattern.”

The survey team left Sioux Falls before 7 a.m. and is expected to have more information about approximate wind speeds in the area Monday afternoon.

According to the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office, some minor injuries were reported. The storm hit the southeast side of town, leaving “several” homes with significant damage, downed trees and power outages.

A press release from the Bon Homme County Emergency Management Office said “dozens of homes” in Springfield were badly damaged.

“Springfield Fire Chief Shannon DeFries says several families were displaced by the storm and some are in a local shelter,” the release says. “Many are sheltering with family members.”

Springfield Fire was assisted by crews from Tyndall Fire, Avon Fire, Springfield Police, Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office and Bon Homme and Yankton County Emergency Management.

The American Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at Springfield Elementary School. Volunteers who would like to assist with clean-up efforts were asked to wait until 9 a.m., and are to check in at the Springfield Community Center at 605 8th Street..

Northwestern Energy is working to restore power to homes on the south side of Springfield. Several streets are close and access to the most significantly affected area is being restricted.

Check back with The Daily Republic later today for more on this story.