Local mailman seeks medical attention after dog bite

An employee of the U.S. Postal Service was bitten by a dog while on his normal delivery route at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Maynard Puetz, 61, was on his regular postal route when he encountered a dog off its leash and away from its property on the 600 block of East First Ave. in Mitchell. The dog bit Puetz in the leg, according to Animal Control Officer Kevin Yeo. Puetz went to a medical care provider after the incident.

The dog belonged to the owners at 621 E. First Ave., who have been notified.

Yeo said the dog, who's name is Yogi, has been impounded and will be held for observation to verify there's no danger of rabies virus. Yeo said there have not been any outbreaks of rabies virus in Mitchell in the past two years.