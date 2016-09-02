Mitchell councilman 'can't vote for' $71K lake study

The first phase of Fyra Engineering's Lake Mitchell restoration plan, which includes the first three steps in the seven-step plan, would cost the city of Mitchell $73,725. The city has already spent $3,000, dropping the remaining cost to $70,725.

At least four Mitchell City Council members are still weighing their options for a $71,000 lake restoration research plan, but one council member has already made up his mind.

The eight-person board will discuss a proposal from Omaha-based Fyra Engineering at Tuesday's regular meeting. The plan would cost approximately $71,000 to determine the source of Lake Mitchell's algae issues and establish a community-based planning process to get locals involved in the restoration.

But the first phase of the plan, which focuses on data collection and analysis, hasn't won over Councilman Mel Olson.

"I can't vote for it, and I've had a number of people in the community tell me we don't need another study," Olson said.

Olson, who's been a city councilman since 2009, said the city already understands the issues causing the algae problems at the manmade reservoir, and he's not certain another study of the lake will provide any worthwhile benefit.

With lawn fertilizer leaching into the lake, the dredging of the lake's cattails in the 1980s and the livestock "wallowing" in the creek that feeds into Lake Mitchell, Olson said residents already know what's turning the water green.

"That's where the vast majority of the issues are, so I don't know that we need a 70-something thousand dollar study to get us a community plan to then spend money," Olson said.

Of the five council members who spoke to The Daily Republic on the subject this week, Olson was the one who had already decided how he'll vote on the proposal.

Four of his fellow council members still have questions they'd like answered before deciding to proceed with Fyra's plan, a plan which received unanimous approval from the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee.

Unlike Olson, Councilman Steve Rice is more receptive to the first phase of Fyra's plan.

After reviewing the presentation given to the council by Fyra earlier this year, Rice is still considering the city's options. But he sees some merit in establishing a model of the phosphorus content within the lake.

"I am trying to determine if the proposal attached is technically feasible and of value to solving the ongoing Lake Mitchell algae problem," Rice said. "With the information I have currently researched, it appears to be technically sound."

While he did not explicitly offer support or opposition to Fyra's plan, Rice said lake health and sustainability is high on his list of priorities for the city. And if Mitchell does nothing to address the lake, he said, water quality will decline.

Joining Rice on the fence is Councilman Dave Tronnes, who wants more information before committing to the plan.

"I support cleaning Lake Mitchell, but I have many questions before I am comfortable spending more taxpayers' money," Tronnes said. "I think the lake committee is working very hard to find a solution, but we need to be clear on the plan, the costs, the success potential and then the ongoing costs."

Councilwoman Susan Tjarks is also considering the city's options, but she said the city cannot neglect the lake's issues and hope it improves. Tjarks said she isn't ready to make a final decision on Fyra's plan, but she realizes the company's experience with similar projects could be helpful.

"The appeal of Fyra for me is that they've had some successes in the past, they have a method in place," Tjarks said. "And they have experience in getting funding from other sources to offset the costs."

But, Tjarks said, if there is a local organization with the same skillset as Fyra, she would support its plan.

If the lake committee can persuade council members like Tronnes, Tjarks and Rice to support the $71,000 proposal, the city would still be without any solutions to improving water quality. According to information presented at Tuesday's lake committee meeting, crafting solutions to Lake Mitchell's algae and phosphorus issues will cost $100,000 to $300,000. The costs to implement those solutions are unknown.

And while Councilman Jeff Smith hasn't made a decision whether to support Fyra's plan, he said the high cost to develop solutions is concerning. Smith said he'd like to see some total cost projections before moving forward.

"It's going to be somewhat of a leap of faith if we do decide to go with it, because it literally could just be pouring money into another plan that has no end in site or that we can't afford," Smith said.

Smith also hopes to learn more about Fyra Engineering from the lake committee to determine whether it's the right company to lead a successful restoration of Lake Mitchell. If not, he said the city could look to see if there are any viable alternatives.

With final project costs unknown, Smith said the city may be forced to put its trust in Fyra.

"In the end, we at least have to have some form of an estimate of what the cost of the larger projects are going to be, because again, if it's multi-million dollars, can we even afford that?" Smith said.