Around the Region

MCCOOK CENTRAL PTA TO HOST "SAFETY NIGHT": The McCook Central PTA will host a "Safety Night" on Sept. 15 at the Salem Softball Complex.

Representatives from the fire department, ambulance, police department, and 911 operators will give safety talks, answer questions and give a quick tour of their vehicles.

There will also be a search-and-rescue dog demonstration.

The program is geared for children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, along with their parents, but all are welcome to attend.

White Lake

MOHEN ELECTED ANGUS DELEGATE: Joshua Mohnen, of White Lake, has been elected as a delegate to the 133rd Annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates on Nov. 7 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mohnen, a member of the American Angus Association, is one of 328 angus breeders elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting.

Steven Mohnen, also of White Lake, was elected as an alternate delegate for the event.

Representing 44 states and the District of Columbia, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

The annual meeting will take place in conjunction with the Angus Convention Nov. 5-7, in Indianapolis. The event is open to anyone in the cattle business.

Woonsocket

BETHANY LUTHERAN RAZED: On Monday, the Bethany Lutheran Church building in Woonsocket was razed after 106 years of service. The church has stood on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street since 1934.

The Bethany congregation has been served by 21 pastors, as well as several interim pastors. Women received voting rights in the congregation in 1946.

At this time, plans are incomplete for the next use of the corner lot in Woonsocket.

