Area Labor Day Closings

The following is a list of local closings for the Labor Day holiday:

• Dakota Wesleyan University offices will close Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday and there will be no class. The McGovern Library will also observe holiday hours this weekend. The library will be closed Saturday through Sunday, Sept. 3-4, and all day Monday, Sept. 5. It will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Sept. 5 and return to regular semester hours on Tuesday. Offices and the library return to regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Dakota Discovery Museum on campus will be closed Labor Day, Sept. 5, and reopen regular fall hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which are: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sundays.

• Mitchell Technical Institute will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6.

• Mitchell Public Library will be closed Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day holiday. Winter hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

• There will be no garbage collection on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Garbage will be collected Tuesday through Saturday, Sept. 6-10. During this week your garbage will be collected one day later than usual.

• Dependable Recycling will follow city of Mitchell schedule.

• Regional Landfill will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, and also the Compost Collection Site located at 1405 W. Eighth Ave. will be closed.