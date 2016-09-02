One year in, drug dog helps sniff out more drugs

The Mitchell Department of Public Safety's new police service dog will be named Shadow following a naming contest among the city's elementary students. The male German shepard is pictured here in April with his handler Patrol Officer John Badker. (Daily Republic File Photo)

In his first year, a Mitchell police recruit has made the Police Division more efficient at sniffing out drug crime.

The recruit is a German shepherd named Shadow, and he began his service as the department's only police service dog in June 2015.

"It's a great asset, a great tool for the community," said Patrol Officer John Badker, Shadow's handler.

According to Lt. Don Everson, local officials have investigated 125 drug cases from Jan. 1 to Aug. 30 this year, which is 18 more than the same period last year, and Badker attributed part of that increase to the service dog, whose primary purpose is locating narcotics.

Police face limitations in early stages of drug investigations, like the initial search of a vehicle. If the vehicle's owner denies consent to search, police may not enter.

But Shadow is still allowed to perform a free-air sniff, in which he walks around the vehicle searching for the scent of narcotics. If he finds something, police have probable cause to engage in a search.

"He's definitely opened up some doors on some cases for us," Badker said.

While drug investigations have already reached 125 this year, Everson said the number of drug charges is much higher, as several people may be arrested in one case, or one person may be cited with multiple drug-related charges.

According to the South Dakota Unified Judicial System, 532 drug-related charges have been filed in Davison County from January through August. In all of 2015, 489 charges were filed, 412 were filed in 2014, and there were 346 in 2013.

"Although some people in society view illegal drug use as harmless, we in law enforcement know that people involved in drug dealing and illegal drug use often harm themselves, their families and other innocent people," Everson said.

Drug users may engage in more violent crimes to feed their addictions, but children are often the forgotten victims of the crimes, Everson said. Even if children are allowed to remain in the home, they are then surrounded by narcotics during an impressionable phase of life, and Mitchell police have dealt with several people from such a background who grew up to be users or dealers themselves.

Most common drugs

In August, Mitchell police investigated two major drug cases, which led to the arrest of four people and the confiscation of more than 2 pounds of marijuana, as well as ecstasy, cocaine, marijuana wax residue, marijuana-infused gummy candy, a marijuana-infused drink and more than $35,000 in cash.

Methamphetamine and marijuana are the most frequently found drugs in town, Everson said, but based purely on quantity, marijuana is the most common, as many methamphetamine cases are based on residual amounts. Of the 532 cases filed this year, 216 were marijuana-related.

Everson said the department would like to "tackle the big jobs first" — specifically focusing on drug dealers — but that isn't always possible.

"We can only investigate drug activity that we run across, and so the increase that we're seeing certainly appears to be an increase in activity in general in this area," Everson said.

Everson said increasing drug use is not isolated to Mitchell, and law enforcement in communities throughout South Dakota are investigating drug cases.

"It's not something just in Mitchell," Everson said. "I've heard comments Mitchell's getting bad. I think this type of activity is increasing throughout the state, for sure, and probably in the region."

Everson said the Police Division has no plans to change its methods or tactics, about which he declined to comment, but he anticipates law enforcement will have to adapt as technology and criminal behavior changes.

But there have been modifications over the years. In about 1990, Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers formed, allowing citizens to send tips regarding crimes in Mitchell. The organization selects a "crime of the week," for which a $250 award is available for any tips that lead to an arrest. Everson said Mitchell police cannot determine someone's identity from the Crime Stoppers website, mitchellcrimestoppers.org.

And of course, there's Shadow.

Badker said increasing drug use makes a police service dog unit more crucial than ever. He often receives requests for assistance from other police officers, probation officers and even area agencies.

John Lord, a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper based in Mitchell, also handles a police service dog, but Mitchell police have considered adding another dog in the future, Badker said, although there are no plans at this time.

Drug dogs work for about eight years, on average, Badker said, so with only one year behind him, Shadow could be shedding his brand of justice for years to come.

"Basically, it's his fun when he gets to go to work. Downtime, he's ready to go, whether I am or not," Badker said. "We just go day to day and do our job."