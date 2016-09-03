Dr. Joseph Roidt took over as Dakota Wesleyan University's new Provost back on July 5 replacing long time provost Rocky Von Eye who stepped down at the end of June. (Matt Gade/Republic)

After spending several weeks living in the dorms at Dakota Wesleyan University, Joseph Roidt adjusted to his new position as provost quicker than he expected.

Roidt, 51, was hired as the provost of DWU earlier this year following the retirement of Rocky Von Eye. And because Roidt and his wife, Vickie, were unable to close on their house in July, Roidt was required to spend his first couple of weeks in Mitchell living on campus.

"It was fine," Roidt said, recalling those few weeks in July living in a dorm room. "I was in a nice dorm."

His wife remained in Elkins, West Virginia, during this time selling their house. It wasn't until August the Roidts were able to finally get into their house in Mitchell.

Prior to his new gig at DWU, the Pittsburgh native worked at Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia for 15 years in various roles. When Roidt was first hired at Davis and Elkins in 2001, he was a professor in the sociology department. In 2009, he was granted tenure, promoted to full professor and named associate provost. In 2012, he took on the role of vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at the small liberal arts college.

It was earlier this year that Roidt and his wife decided it was time for a change, and Roidt applied for the open provost position at Dakota Wesleyan.

After several interviews, both in person and over the phone, Roidt was finding Dakota Wesleyan more attractive as he learned more about it.

"I did a phone interview and thought, 'Wow, this would be a really neat place to be,'" Roidt said. "They invited me out for a campus interview and a couple of days on campus and that sense was reinforced."

Dakota Wesleyan, according to Roidt, is a little bit bigger than Davis and Elkins College. With 895 students enrolled at DWU, the university has approximately 100 more students than Davis and Elkins.

"One of the exciting things is I think there is a lot of potential here for growth," Roidt said. "And I think we're seeing that right now. Just in terms of our recruitment and growing online programs. It really feels like a university on the rise."

A fresh perspective

Roidt never had plans to go into administration, but it "just kind of happened that way."

With a bachelor's and doctorate degree in sociology, Roidt only had plans to be a professor.

He was approached by officials with Davis and Elkins College asking if he'd be willing to teach part-time and do administrative work part-time. And it took off from there.

His experience in both teaching and administration is one factor that set Roidt apart from other candidates for provost at DWU.

Von Eye, who was provost of DWU for three years, said it was important to her that the university hire a candidate outside of the campus. And one who could bring a skills that the DWU administration didn't have.

With an "exciting future" ahead for Dakota Wesleyan, according to Von Eye, having Roidt's fresh perspective will be a great asset.

Von Eye, who calls herself semi-retired, is sticking around campus through December to help wherever needed. Part of that has been helping Roidt adjust to campus and if he has questions, she's there to help.

"Everyone feels very comfortable with him," Von Eye said. "I've heard nothing but positives. I get very positive feelings in meetings and he's going to be a tremendous addition for the college."

As provost, it is Roidt's job to oversee all of Dakota Wesleyan's academic functions, as well as student life.

"A big part of that goal is really to look at the entire experience that Wesleyan is offering students and think about whether we are executing that in the best way possible," Roidt said.

Roidt said he does this by asking questions like how campus can be stronger and what opportunities the university can offer to create better experiences for their students.

Theresa Kriese, executive vice president of Dakota Wesleyan, was a part of the hiring process for the new provost. She now interacts with Roidt on a daily basis, she said, on a variety of campus issues. And in his two months at DWU, Kriese said he's done a great job.

"His experience and knowledge aligns great with Dakota Wesleyan, with our values and vision," she said. "I think that's what made him stand out the most. His experience really aligned with us. I think we saw in him the talent to help continue moving the university forward."

Kriese said Roidt is a great listener and will use his perspective to think globally. And since he's joined DWU, Kriese said Roidt has looked at how the university works and offered up ideas to continue improving.

"It's been going great. He's picked right up and got involved in the university ... " Kriese said. "He brought a fresh set of eyes."

The first day of classes for DWU started nearly two weeks ago, and Roidt said things are going well and students are settling in. The first day of classes and orientation were uneventful, Roidt said, which is the way they want it.

And while he continues to learn where everything is on campus, he's focusing on the people.

"When you're in a new role like this, it's always fun just to get to know everyone," Roidt said. "So I've been getting to know faculty, getting to know students gradually and getting to know staff. That's always a very rewarding experience."

Adjusting to life in Mitchell

Soon after moving to Mitchell, Roidt attended his first rodeo. And last week, he went to the Corn Palace Festival and sampled the "local culture."

Roidt said the community has been friendly and helpful.

"It's a nice, small town," Roidt said. "It doesn't take long to get from one side to the other."

Compared to Elkins, West Virginia, Mitchell is nearly doubled the size in population, but still not as large as Roidt's hometown of Pittsburgh.

Roidt attended his first Dakota Wesleyan football game Friday and he said he was excited to see a "great turnout and great support" from the Mitchell community.

For Von Eye, who has lived in Mitchell for more than 30 years, she said the Roidts should have no problem adjusting to the community.

"It doesn't matter whether you are new here or you've been here forever, you will become part of the community," Von Eye said. "It's just easy to become part of the community in Mitchell."

While West Virginia has four seasons, Roidt said he's unsure of how he and his wife will react to their first South Dakota winter.

Roidt said they are accustomed to snow and cold to some degree, but hearing people talk about the upcoming winter, has him a little worried. But he remains confident, he and his wife will adjust just fine.

Roidt has two children, one daughter in California and a son in Ohio. Now living in South Dakota, Roidt said he and his wife are now "conveniently located between both coasts."