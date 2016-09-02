About 500 Mitchell households could soon face an extra $10 monthly fee, but only because they've refused to have their water meters changed.

Public Works Director Tim McGannon requested the city impose a monthly $10 fee for approximately 500 households that declined to allow the city to install a new automatically-read water meter.

"We've upgraded almost all of them, but there's a certain number that don't want us in their house, don't want them changed," McGannon said. "So they're running on, some of them, 40-year-old meters or older."

McGannon said most of the town's 5,500 meter have been replaced in recent years, but some residents refused to let the city replace their manually-read meters. McGannon said the city replaces the meters at no cost to the homeowner.

And, McGannon said, some of those old meters may not be in proper working order.

"And as they get old, we don't know if they're reading properly or not," he said.

If the fee is approved by the Mitchell City Council, McGannon said the water division of Public Works will contact households with old meters to schedule a time for the meters to be replaced. If the household refuses, the $10 fee would be added to their monthly bill.

The proposed fee will be considered at a City Council meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall in Mitchell.

The council will also consider a 10-cent rate increase per each unit of water used.

McGannon suggested the 10-cent increase for each 100 cubic feet of water used. The first 5 cents of the increase would be used to support the $30,000 to $40,000 requested by B-Y Water, which transports Missouri River water to Mitchell.

With the city using more water than the current contract allows, B-Y Water indicated it would need more money to transport the additional water to Mitchell.

The other half of the proposed increase would help the city avoid the type of 30-cent rate hike seen in 2014.

"The rest is about a 1.5 percent increase, so we don't let the rates get so far behind again we have to do a 20 percent increase," McGannon said.

McGannon estimated the average household uses six units of water each month, so the increase would raise monthly water rates by approximately 60 cents. The $3 base charge would remain unchanged if the resolution is passed.