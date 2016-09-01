Wagner auto shop thief pleads not guilty to Parkston theft

OLIVET — A Wagner man in prison for burglary has pleaded not guilty in another burglary case, stemming from an incident in Parkston.

Dean Honomichl, 33, pleaded not guilty on Monday to third-degree burglary and grand theft of tools and equipment valued at approximately $10,000 from Runnings in Parkston.

On Sept. 19, 2015, Honomichl allegedly broke into the store and stole the items, some of which were returned by an unnamed party, authorities said, leading to Honomichl's arrest.

Grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000 is a Class 4 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; and third-degree burglary is a Class 5 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Honomichl was sentenced to five years in prison on May 11 for the burglary of Weisser Oil in on Sept. 25 in Wagner, six days after the Parkston incident, which ultimately caused the family-owned auto shop to close.