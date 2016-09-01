One day after the Mitchell Police Division warned locals about door-to-door salespeople in the area, Mitchell High School teacher Mel Olson offered his own reminder.

Olson said Mitchell High School juniors will be selling magazines as part of an annual fundraiser to support the school's prom. Olson said the prom is funded without school district money, and the magazine sales are a major funding source of the event.

Some students, according to Olson, will likely attempt to sell magazines door-to-door until the fundraiser ends on Sept. 19. He said this method of fundraising has been in effect since the 1960s.

Olson's reminder comes one day after Mitchell police issued an alert stating salespeople must have proper state and city tax license paperwork.