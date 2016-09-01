Latin wine tasting offers 'something for everyone's palate'

The Area Community Theatre's second annual wine tasting event will take place at 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

The tasting will feature Latin wines from Spain, Chile and Argentina, both sweet, dry and "everything in between," according to Megan Reimnitz, the managing director of the ACT.

"It's something for everyone's palate," Reimnitz said.

Ticket holders can sample the wines, as well as learn about where they're grown and how to pair the wine. Last year's event had a great turnout, Reimnitz said, with an old world versus new world theme, which featured 10 different European and American wines.

Reimnitz said there will be eight different Latin wines this year for ticket holders to try including three sweet wines, two white wines and three red wines. Hors d'oeuvres will also be served.

"What we try to do is pick wines that people may not have tried before or something a little different and teach you what pairs well with the wine," Reimnitz said.

In addition to the tasting, Reimnitz said ticket holders will also have the chance to buy raffle tickets for three baskets holding varying amounts and types of wine. One of the baskets is worth up to $250 in wine.

And it doesn't end there. If ticket holders really enjoy a certain type of wine, they can purchase a glass to enjoy or buy a bottle or two to take home, Reimnitz said.

With only 150 tickets being sold, Reimnitz suggests interested parties purchase tickets as soon as possible.

The event is part of a fundraiser put on by the theater, according to Reimnitz. The money raised will go back into the theater for general upkeep and to keep tickets affordable.

Tickets for the tasting are available for $25 for general admission or $35 for VIP tickets. VIP tickets allow the holder to attend the event an hour early and be seated in the VIP space. Tickets may be purchased at the theater box office, or by calling 996-9137.