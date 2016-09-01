Initial hearing scheduled for Woonsocket murder suspect

Sanborn County Deputy Jason Coenen carries equipment inside while investigators with the Division of Criminal Investigation search the home of Jennifer Ann Gibson, 25, who was murdered in her home on Wednesday in Woonsocket. Matthew Novak, 33, was arrested after local law enforcement responded to an incident at 9 a.m. at 206 S. Third Ave. in Woonsocket, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Authorities arrested Matthew Novak, right, on one count of second-degree murder in Woonsocket on Wednesday. Jennifer Ann Gibson, left, was identified as the victim. (Photo courtesy Sanborn Weekly Journal)

WOONSOCKET — An initial court appearance has been scheduled for the man arrested for murder in Woonsocket.

Matthew Novak, 33, was arrested Wednesday morning on one count of second-degree murder for allegedly killing 25-year-old Jennifer Gibson. Novak, who is being held on a $350,000 bond, is scheduled to appear in Sanborn County Court on Sept. 13.

Novak appeared in court Thursday morning with his court-appointed attorney, Jeffrey Burns.

Although Novak was arrested at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, court documents state he killed Gibson sometime Tuesday. If convicted of second-degree murder, a Class B felony, Novak faces a mandatory life sentence.

According to South Dakota law, murder in the second degree is classified as "any act imminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, although without any premeditated design to effect the death of any particular person, including an unborn child." South Dakota law states that first-degree murder would require a "premeditated design."

The complaint filed by Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley does not include any details about the crime, but Fridley told The Daily Republic on Wednesday that no one was in danger following the arrest of Novak.

Sanborn County State's Attorney Jeffrey Larson is representing the state of South Dakota, and Third Circuit Judge Jon Erickson is serving as the judicial officer overseeing the case.

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Attorney General's Office said the Sanborn County Sheriff's Office, Jerauld County Sheriff's Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.