Bond set at $350,000 for Woonsocket man accused in killing
WOONSOCKET (AP) — Bond has been set at $350,000 for a Woonsocket man accused of killing a woman.
Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Novak is charged with second-degree murder in the Wednesday death of 25-year-old Jennifer Gibson. KOKK radio reports that he appeared in court on Thursday and requested a court-appointed attorney to represent him.
Authorities arrested Novak at a home on Wednesday after the incident that prompted authorities to lock down a nearby school.
Few details of the killing have been released as the investigation continues.