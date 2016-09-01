Bond set at $350,000 for Woonsocket man accused in killing

Investigators with the Division of Criminal Investigation search the home of Jennifer Ann Gibson, 25, who was murdered in her home on Wednesday in Woonsocket. Matthew Novak, 33, was arrested after local law enforcement responded to an incident at 9 a.m. at 206 S. Third Ave. in Woonsocket, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. (Matt Gade/Republic)

WOONSOCKET (AP) — Bond has been set at $350,000 for a Woonsocket man accused of killing a woman.

Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Novak is charged with second-degree murder in the Wednesday death of 25-year-old Jennifer Gibson. KOKK radio reports that he appeared in court on Thursday and requested a court-appointed attorney to represent him.

Authorities arrested Novak at a home on Wednesday after the incident that prompted authorities to lock down a nearby school.

Few details of the killing have been released as the investigation continues.