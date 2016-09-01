Oacoma woman sentenced as accessory to manslaughter

OACOMA — An Oacoma woman was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison as an accomplice to manslaughter.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Thursday morning that 28-year-old Dayna Wells was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended, for her role in the stabbing death of Calvin James Shields on Sept. 4, 2015 in Oacoma.

Earlier this year, Whitney Turney pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and received a 25-year penitentiary sentence for her role in the crime.

According to interviews conducted by law enforcement, Shields was stabbed in the chest by Turney with a kitchen knife.

Wells entered a guilty plea to one count of accessory to a crime in June, a Class 5 felony, nearly 10 months after she helped Turney conceal, destroy or alter evidence relating to the Shields' death.

According to court documents released in 2015, Turney allegedly contacted Wells after stabbing Shields to help transport Shields' body away from the scene. Turney and Wells then placed Shields in a dumpster and wheeled him to a pickup before bringing his body to the Crow Creek Indian Reservation and hiding the murder weapon in a pile of dirt.

Although the stabbing is believed to have taken place on Sept. 4, Shields' decomposing body was not recovered by law enforcement until Sept. 7.

Agencies assisting in the investigation included the Chamberlain Police Department, Brule County Sheriff's Office, Lyman County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General's Office and the Lyman County state's attorney.