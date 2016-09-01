Oacoma woman gets two years as accessory to manslaughter

Dayna Wells, 28, of Oacoma, left, is escorted Thursday out of the Lyman County Courthouse by members of the Lyman County Sheriff's Office. (Jake Shama/Republic)

KENNEBEC — An Oacoma woman was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for helping hide the body of a Fort Thompson man who was killed by another woman.

Dayna Wells, 28, was sentenced to five years in prison, three suspended, at the Lyman County Courthouse in Kennebec for her role in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Calvin Shields on Sept. 4, 2015, in Oacoma.

“I’m sorry for what I did, and I just really wish I would have taken different choices that day,” Wells said during the sentencing hearing.

Earlier this year, Whitney Turney, 28, of Oacoma, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, and received a 25-year penitentiary sentence on March 23. Turney, who was Shields’ girlfriend, was initially charged with second-degree murder, a Class B felony, after stabbing Shields in the chest with a kitchen knife, but the charge was reduced by a plea agreement.

According to court documents released in 2015, Turney allegedly contacted Wells after stabbing Shields to help transport Shields’ body away from the scene. Turney and Wells placed Shields in a dumpster and wheeled him to a pickup before leaving his body under a bridge on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation and hiding the murder weapon in a pile of dirt. The body was located three days later.

Wells’ attorney, Sandy Steffen, said the crime was “out of character” and described Wells as a law-abiding citizen who recently moved to Mitchell to reside with her husband. Wells, meanwhile, apologized for her actions.

Although Assistant Attorney General Kelly Marnette, the prosecutor, recommended the full sentence be suspended, members of Shields’ family attended the hearing and requested some prison time be imposed, and Judge John Brown said a penitentiary sentence was deserved.

“This was indeed a horrible situation and made much more horrible by the way the body was disposed of,” Brown said. “I can’t, under the circumstances here, agree to an entirely suspended sentence.”

Wells cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation, but Brown said she initially gave untruthful statements and did not come forward on her own.

On June 29, Wells pleaded guilty to accessory to a felony, a Class 5 felony, on June 29, nearly 10 months after she helped Turney conceal, destroy or alter evidence relating to the Shields’ death.

Agencies assisting in the investigation included the Chamberlain Police Department, Brule County Sheriff’s Office, Lyman County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Lyman County State’s Attorney Anita Fuoss.

Wells is estimated to be eligible for parole after serving 25 percent of her sentence, which is six months.