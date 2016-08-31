Mitchell veterans park suffers signage setback

Berton Moran, with the Bruce Sign Company, installs one of the five signs representing different branches of the U.S. military at the veterans park on the corner of First Avenue and Main Street in Mitchell on Tuesday. (Evan Hendershot/Republic)

While Mitchell Mayor Jerry Toomey said fundraising has taken off since early August, he said Bruce Sign Company had a "snafu" with the five large insignias representing different branches of the U.S. military planned for the wall overlooking the park.

"We're kind of beating our heads against the wall to figure out why there was such a snafu," Toomey said.

The park is planned to replace a vacant gravel lot on the corner of First Avenue and Main Street and features a price tag of approximately $150,000, which Mayor Jerry Toomey hopes to generate entirely from private donations.

Toomey said the installation of the insignias saw lengthy delays, as they were originally expected to be raised on July 4, but the manufacturer could not raise the signs until Aug. 30. When Toomey saw the signs after they had been placed high above the proposed park location, he called for the removal of the three representing the U.S. Coast Guard, Marine Corps. and Air Force, respectively.

"Somehow, I don't know what happened, but they were wrong," Toomey said.

Toomey said the Army sign should be fine, and he's double checking on the Navy sign, but he said two others featured each branch's seal, which are banned unless used for official purposes. Another sign had issues with colors, which Toomey said the military branches are particular about.

Toomey said Bruce Sign Company will put a rush order on the new insignias, but he could not say with certainty when they would be replaced.

While the signs have been a thorn in the park's side, fundraising efforts have picked up since Toomey created a veterans park committee made up of members of the Mitchell Police Division, City Councilman Dan Allen and members of both the local American Legion post and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Toomey said the city has raised more than $11,000 from raffle ticket sales to support the project, and several businesses have offered verbal pledges. But Toomey was cautiously optimistic about the verbal commitments.

"We've got a lot of verbal pledges," Toomey said. "Haven't seen the checks yet, so I'm not counting the money in the bank until it's in the bank."

Others have offered donations to pay for the park's lighting, electrical work and masonry, while Ciavarella Designs donated its services to design the park's features. The design includes several benches, picnic tables and new parking spaces to be added alongside several trees, shrubs and lampposts.

Despite the lack of early fundraising support, Toomey is optimistic the city can raise the $150,000 needed to support all features included in the park design.

"It's looking good, I think we are very much so going to get to that $150,000 level, and maybe even more," Toomey said.