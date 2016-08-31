The Mitchell Police Division issued a warning Wednesday about door-to-door salespeople working in the area.

According to the advisory, Mitchell police have received information that door-to-door salespeople have been in the area, but the alert reminds residents those making the sales must have the proper state and city tax license paperwork.

If a resident asks to see the necessary paperwork, it must be produced by the salesperson.

Those with questions can contact the Mitchell Department of Public Safety at 990-8400.