UPDATE: Authorities say 25-year-old Woonsocket woman murdered

    Mitchell police issues warning about door-to-door salespeople

    By Daily Republic News Today at 5:51 p.m.

    The Mitchell Police Division issued a warning Wednesday about door-to-door salespeople working in the area.

    According to the advisory, Mitchell police have received information that door-to-door salespeople have been in the area, but the alert reminds residents those making the sales must have the proper state and city tax license paperwork.

    If a resident asks to see the necessary paperwork, it must be produced by the salesperson.

    Those with questions can contact the Mitchell Department of Public Safety at 990-8400.

