Two injured in crash northeast of Wessington Springs

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Two women were injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday northeast of Wessington Springs.

Charlotte Samelson, 69, of Redfield, was driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 southbound on U.S. Highway 281 when the vehicle left the roadway about 15 miles northeast of Wessington Springs and drove through a barbed-wire fence, according to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

At about 2:15 p.m., a front-seat passenger, Theresa Samelson, 54, of Redfield, caused Charlotte Samelson to lose control of the vehicle, which drove off the right side of the roadway, according to authorities.

Charlotte Samelson was transported to Avera hospital in Wessington Springs by Wessington Springs Ambulance, Mangan said. Both women were wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending against Theresa Samelson. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol investigated the crash. The Jerauld County Sheriff's Office also responded.