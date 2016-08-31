Three injured in crash southeast of Lake Andes

A 2001 Ford Ranger is pictured Tuesday after a crash one mile southeast of Lake Andes. The driver, Michelle Kalkowski, 46, of Lake Andes, and two passengers were injured. (Photo courtesy of the South Dakota Highway Patrol)

LAKE ANDES — Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday southeast of Lake Andes.

Michelle Kalkowski, 46, of Lake Andes, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger about one mile southeast of Lake Andes when the vehicle left the roadway at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of 384th Avenue and 293rd Street, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Kalkowski and a male passenger, Baraquiel Carpio Sr., 63, of Lake Andes, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Wagner Community Hospital by Platte Ambulance. Carpio was later airlifted to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Another male passenger, Baraquiel Carpio Jr., 31, of Wagner, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

The vehicle was found in the west ditch, resting on the driver's side. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but authorities said charges are pending against Kalkowski.

Kalkowski and Carpio Jr. were not wearing seat belts, authorities said. Whether Carpio Sr. was wearing a seat belt is under investigation.

The Charles Mix Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.