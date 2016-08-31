Crime scene tape blocks off the Woonsocket home where Matthew Novak was arrested on one count of second-degree murder on Wednesday morning. (Matt Gade/Republic)

WOONSOCKET — Authorities were on scene for several hours Wednesday at a residence in Woonsocket where law enforcement officials say a man was arrested for murder.

Matthew Novak, 33, was arrested after local law enforcement responded to an incident at 9 a.m. at 206 S. Third Ave. in Woonsocket, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Authorities say Jennifer Ann Gibson, 25, was identified as the victim in the homicide case.

According to the Sanborn County Department of Equalization, the home is owned by Colleen Gibson. But neighbors said the home was occupied by Novak, Gibson and her children.

Neighbors Gary and Sandi Willman said they often heard “screaming and yelling” from the Gibson home prior to Wednesday’s incident.

“There’s always been problems over there with fighting,” Sandi Willman said. “Seems like the cops are always over there about something.”

The Willmans said they’ve often been awoken in the middle of the night by law enforcement attending to Gibson’s home.

Gary Willman said he arrived home at approximately 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday to find law enforcement officers surrounding Gibson’s home.

“The agent had his gun pointed toward here,” Gary Willman said, signaling toward Gibson’s home. “And then they come over and told us that we might want to leave.”

If Novak is convicted of second-degree murder, he faces a mandatory life sentence. Novak is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

According to South Dakota law, murder in the second degree is classified as “any act imminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, although without any premeditated design to effect the death of any particular person, including an unborn child.” South Dakota law states that first-degree murder would require a “premeditated design.”

According to Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley, a portion of South Third Avenue was shut down in response to the incident and the Woonsocket School implemented a self-imposed lockdown Wednesday morning, although Fridley said the Sheriff’s Office did not ask the school to impose the lockdown.

Following Novak’s arrest, Fridley said no one is in danger in relation to the incident.

“Everything’s clear,” Fridley said.

The Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office, Jerauld County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

“Several law enforcement agencies are currently working the scene and more information may be released once investigators have had the opportunity to complete their work,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley in a Wednesday morning news release.