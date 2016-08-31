Crime scene tape blocks off the Woonsocket home where Matthew Novak was arrested on one count of second-degree murder on Wednesday morning. (Matt Gade/Republic)

WOONSOCKET — A Woonsocket man was arrested Wednesday morning on one count of second-degree murder.

Matthew Novak, 33, was arrested after local law enforcement responded to an incident at 9 a.m. at 206 S. Third Ave. in Woonsocket, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

According to the Sanborn County Department of Equalization, the home is owned by Colleen Gibson.

“Several law enforcement agencies are currently working the scene and more information may be released once investigators have had the opportunity to complete their work,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley in a news release.

According to Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley, a portion of South Third Avenue was shut down in response to the incident and the Woonsocket School implemented a self-imposed lockdown this morning, although Fridley said the Sheriff’s Office did not ask the school to impose the lockdown.

Following Novak’s arrest, Fridley said no one is in danger in relation to the incident.

“Everything’s clear,” Fridley said.

If Novak is convicted of second degree murder, he faces a mandatory life sentence. Novak is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office, Jerauld County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

The Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office declined further comment on the investigation.