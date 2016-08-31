Westerhuis estate auction to feature ATVs, trucks, jet skis

The Westerhuis property pictured will be auctioned off on Sept. 16. (Photo courtesy Wieman Land & Auction Co.)

The Westerhuis property pictured will be auctioned off on Sept. 16. (Photo courtesy Wieman Land & Auction Co.)

The Westerhuis property pictured will be auctioned off on Sept. 16. (Photo courtesy Wieman Land & Auction Co.)

The Westerhuis property pictured will be auctioned off on Sept. 16. (Photo courtesy Wieman Land & Auction Co.)

The Westerhuis property pictured will be auctioned off on Sept. 16. (Photo courtesy Wieman Land & Auction Co.)

The Westerhuis property pictured will be auctioned off on Sept. 16. (Photo courtesy Wieman Land & Auction Co.)

The Westerhuis property pictured will be auctioned off on Sept. 16. (Photo courtesy Wieman Land & Auction Co.)

PLATTE — Multiple jet skis, trucks, tools and building supplies will be up for sale as part of an auction on the estate of a Platte man who authorities say killed himself and five family members last year.

The estate of Scott and Nicole Westerhuis will be auctioned off at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 after First Circuit Court Judge Bruce Anderson ruled the family's remaining property could be sold to pay off creditors.

The estate includes 40.44 acres of grassland with a large gym, apartments, office space and a storage shed. Also up for auction are a handful of flatbeds and dump trucks, three jet skis, four ATVs and three utility vehicles.

Other items include an eight-person hot tub, a wood sauna, pool equipment and dozens of other miscellaneous items.

The estate sale will be held one day prior to the anniversary of the day Scott Westerhuis is believed to have shot and killed his wife and four children before setting his home ablaze and killing himself. Westerhuis allegedly took more than $1 million from the GEAR UP program, which provides higher-education assistance to low-income students, while working at the Mid-Central Educational Cooperative in Platte.

The auction will be held at 36705 279th St. in Platte, with tools selling at 10 a.m. and larger items at noon. An open house will be held by Wieman Land & Auction Co. from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Hundreds of the Westerhuis family's items are already being auctioned on www.wiemanauctions.com, an auction that closes at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12. Those items include exercise and sports equipment, furniture and electronics.

Items included in the online auction can be inspected in person at 36705 279th St. in Platte from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 7-9.

The funds generated from the auction would help support the couple's funeral expenses, attorneys fees, credit card companies, banks and other creditors.

Others involved in the GEAR UP scandal recently received tentative trial dates for allegedly embezzling money from the program.

Former GEAR UP Administrator Stacy Phelps, former Mid-Central Director Dan Guericke and former Mid-Central Business Manager Stephanie Hubers appeared have all pleaded not guilty for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement scheme.

Phelps and Guericke have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of falsification of evidence and conspiracy to offer fraudulent evidence, while Hubers pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of grant theft.

The three defendants are set to appear in court next June.