Lake restoration proposal makes its way to City Council

An aerial view of Lake Mitchell back in August of last year. (Republic file photo)

A proposal to restore Lake Mitchell appears to have risen from the dead.

After a full year of discussion on the proposal from Omaha-based Fyra Engineering, including a June meeting in which the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee members suggested the city turn its back on the $73,325 plan, the committee unanimously recommended the lake improvement study at a special meeting Tuesday.

The study, which would define trouble spots in Lake Mitchell and establish a community-based planning process, is expected to be discussed at Tuesday's regular City Council meeting at City Hall.

It was recommended in a 5-0 vote, with committee members Joe Kippes, Chad Nemec, Mike Kuchera, John McLeod and Mark Puetz supporting the plan. Members Justin Luther, Brian Temple and Dave Allen were not present at the meeting.

The decision came after approximately 40 minutes of discussion, with Puetz making the motion to recommend the plan. If approved by the City Council, Kippes said Mitchell would owe Fyra approximately $71,000, with $3,000 already spent on soil core sampling of the bottom of Lake Mitchell.

Nemec, who seconded the motion, said now is the time for action to address the lake's algae concerns

"My main concern is going to be if we do nothing, we know what the end result is going to be," Nemec said. "It's not going to be good, we're going to have a dead lake."

The board also clarified the initial plan will not provide solutions to the problem. Instead, the specific sources of the lake's algae-causing phosphorus will be identified in what Fyra calls a "Tool Development Phase."

In an email sent to Mayor Jerry Toomey, a Fyra representative said this phase would include "no specific plan, design or costs" to restore Lake Mitchell. Kippes said Fyra's plan will help identify "hot spots" within the lake that need to be addressed.

But after meeting with Fyra via a conference call, Public Works Director Tim McGannon said he's buying what Fyra is selling.

"I don't think they're snake oil salesman," McGannon said. "The way they talk statistics and modeling with (Mitchell Councilman) Steve Rice, I think they know what they're talking about and I think they're honest."

If approved, Fyra's initial phase is estimated to last six to eight months. If the city moves forward with the company, the next phase would be "Project Formulation."

In this phase, which is estimated to cost between $100,000 and $300,000, Fyra would work with stakeholder agencies and funding partners to seek out grant funding partners to seek out grant opportunities and begin preliminary designs and cost estimates.

The final phase, called "Design, Permitting and Construction," includes an unknown cost. But Fyra estimated the city could receive 60 percent of the project's funding from grants.

While the project received unanimous support from committee members at the meeting, and McGannon expressed his trust in the company, he said the substantial 524 to 1 watershed to lake ratio has Fyra worried.

"They are nervous about Lake Mitchell, and right they should be," McGannon said.

Whatever the council decides, State Sen. Mike Vehle, R-Mitchell, said people want to see results soon.

"It's kind of like planting a tree, the best time to plant one was 20 years ago, the second best time is now," Vehle said.