HARTFORD — A man acquitted of murder in Mitchell is scheduled to return to trial after allegedly stealing silver in Hartford and later assaulting two people.

Donald McDougal, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty on July 11 to burglary, intentional damage to property and two counts each of grand theft and simple assault stemming from two incidents in Minnehaha County, court documents state.

Between May 20 and 22, McDougal entered a structure at 46489 Country Lane, about 5 miles west of Sioux Falls, and took silver coins and bars valued around $1,800, court documents state.

On May 24, law enforcement located silver coins and bars at Pawn America in Sioux Falls, which McDougal allegedly pawned on May 21 for $625.

Later that day, law enforcement also found 20 ounces of silver at Action Pawn and Gun in Sioux Falls, for which McDougal received $290, court documents state.

When questioned by authorities, McDougal allegedly admitted to taking silver, a Nikon camera and two knives.

Then on June 29, McDougal allegedly assaulted two people who are described in court documents as "family" and destroyed a window screen belonging to one of the individuals.

On July 11, McDougal pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; two counts of grand theft valued between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine; two counts of simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine; and intentional damage to property valued less than $400, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

A jury trial was scheduled for Sept. 26. McDougal is also slated for a trial on Sept. 13 after pleading not guilty to possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, intentional damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia in Davison County, stemming from a Jan. 30 incident in which he allegedly attempted to break into an apartment.