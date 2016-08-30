Murdo man charged with tossing milk on interstate

Jacob Arendt, 19, was arrested in early August after he and a group of friends bought one-half gallon of chocolate milk at Pilot Travel Center in Murdo, went to the top of the bridge passing over Interstate 90 at exit 192 and dropped the milk onto an eastbound semi truck, court documents state.

The milk broke the windshield and landed in the passenger seat of the truck. The driver of the vehicle used the 192 exit to pull off the road and called 911.

Arendt was charged with throwing a substance on a highway with intent to cause damage, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.