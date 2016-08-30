Mitchell police searching for person who drove through fence

According to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, somebody drove a vehicle sometime on Aug. 20 or 21 through PVC fencing, located on the 600 block of West Quince Avenue, knocking down to 8-feet wide by 6-feet tall fence sections.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 996-1700. A reporting party is not required to identify himself or herself, and a cash reward is available if the tip leads to the arrest of the subject or subjects involved.

There are no caller ID's attached to this phone line, so you will remain anonymous. To send a crime tip via text message, download the free APP. "Tipsubmit" on your smartphone and select Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers or text "MITCS plus your message" to "274637". Upon receipt of a tipster's first incoming message the system will auto-reply with a confirmation containing the tipster's unique tip ID. Anonymous two way communication can then occur between the tipster and Investigators. You can also go to www.mitchellcrimestoppers.org to submit a crime tip by e-mail.

A minimum of $250 is paid for rewards on all "Crime of the Weeks" solved through Crime Stoppers. Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc offers this reward. Rewards will not be paid if crime tips, leading to an arrest, are not made directly to Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. by telephone, text message or by web tip.