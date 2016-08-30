Law enforcement officers are seeking the public's help in locating a man charged with assaulting a Tyndall police officer with a vehicle.

Travis McPeek, 35, of Sioux City, is charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer from an Aug. 6 incident in which he allegedly struck an officer with a Ram 1500 pickup outside Frank's Trading Post in Tyndall.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, McPeek is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 144 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bon Homme County Sheriff's Office at (605) 589-3942.