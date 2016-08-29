Students exit the Nordby Trades Center on the Mitchell Technical Institue on Thursday in Mitchell. (Sarah Barclay/Republic)

According to Jacki Miskimins, the regional workforce coordinator for the Mitchell Area Development Corporation, there seems to be a trend in the Mitchell region for more Dakota Wesleyan University and Mitchell Technical Institute graduates to stick around the community for their career.

"Graduates are choosing to stay here," Miskimins said. "We're so fortunate to have a community that they want to stay in. And as we look at workforce, retention from these two schools is a critical piece of the puzzle."

For Karlee Tiesler, a 2012 graduate from MTI, Mitchell seemed like a great place to start a career for she and her husband.

Tiesler, a Minnesota native, obtained an accounting degree from Mitchell Tech. She was offered a job in Mitchell as soon as she graduated. Her husband, Luke, also graduated from MTI in 2012, earned a degree in power sports technology, and was offered a job right after graduation, too.

Miskimins said the credit for keeping graduates like the Tieslers in Mitchell goes to the faculty of DWU and MTI. Miskimins said both institutions work hard to meet the local workforce needs and help their students succeed.

"MTI and Dakota Wesleyan have both done an extraordinary job in being responsive to businesses in the Mitchell area," Miskimins said. "They really work hard to discover the needs that business have."

While the main reason students choose to stay in Mitchell is the job openings, it's not the only factor that keeps grads in the area.

Tiesler, who now works for ELO as an accounting support manager, said one of the determining factors for she and her husband was not only the job offers, but also the people in the community.

Tiesler said she and her husband made a lot of close friends in Mitchell, and not only that, Tiesler said Mitchell also offers a lot of activities. She and her husband are avid outdoorsmen and Tiesler said Mitchell has a lot to do, even in the winter.

These are the same factors that drew Eddie Alvizures back to Mitchell.

Alvizures, also a 2012 MTI graduate, works for Avera Queen of Peace where he was recently promoted to a network engineer.

Graduating with a degree in information systems technology, Alvizures didn't get a job in Mitchell immediately after graduation. Instead, Alvizures moved back to his hometown of Huron. But not long after, he received a job at Avera as a desktop technician.

Just like Tiesler, Alvizures said he really likes Mitchell, especially because there is more to do.

Alvizures said he also really likes the quiet, small community that Mitchell offers. And ever since he started school at MTI in 2010, Alvizures has enjoyed watching Mitchell change.

"I plan to stay here a while longer," Alvizures said. "So far, I really like my job and I like the town. It's constantly growing and it's interesting watching it grow."

Stetsen Eriksen once called Mitchell his "home away from home," but now it actually is his home.

The Presho native graduated from DWU in May with a degree in elementary education and started teaching fifth graders at Longfellow Elementary this August.

Eriksen loved the sense of community that DWU offered its students. Once he became an upperclassmen and started becoming more involved with the community, he discovered the Mitchell community was similar to the atmosphere of DWU.

"It was a positive impact for me ... " Eriksen said. "I love coming to work everyday and being able to teach students. And not only teach them but learn from them as well."

Not only was the community welcoming, Eriksen said, but it also was the perfect-sized town to start a career.

In addition to boosting the economy, Miskimins said, both DWU and MTI bring a cultural aspect to the community. An example of this, according to Miskimins, would be a DWU football game or MTI's construction program housing auctions.

"They are literally building part of this community," she said.

The Tieslers have no plans to leave the Mitchell area anytime soon. The couple, who recently bought a house, are also expecting their first child in November.

Tiesler said they plan to remain in the community for a while longer, especially with a growing family and jobs they both enjoy.

"I think more people are sticking around than they are leaving ..." Tiesler said. "I think just the companies that we work for definitely made a difference. It's nice to be able to like what you do. I think that's a huge factor is the people you work for."