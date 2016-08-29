James Valley Community Center is busy partnering with area organizations on programs. The Director of Dakota Discovery Museum was invited to speak about the "Faces & Fashion" exhibit and upcoming events. The Center is also partnering with Dr. Mike Farney from DWU for a Night Sky/Star Gazing event on Sept. 6 open to the public and with Big Friend, Little Friend for Lawn Bowling on Sept. 15.

A bus trip is planned on the first day of autumn, Sept. 22, to the Brandon/Garretson area to a winery, museum, and Devil's Gulch near Palisades Park. JVCC also plans on starting a Roadtrip Round-up program where area communities will be invited to share information, since many of the members' hometowns are from the area.

The city, which operates JVCC, has recently hired Kim Burg, of Wessington Springs, and Tammie Mayer, of Mount Vernon, as new activities coordinators. Call 995-8048 for details about events, membership and facility rental.