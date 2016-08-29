Winner man charged with attempted rape of teen

WINNER — A Winner man was arrested last month after allegedly trying to rape a 16-year-old girl.

Ronald Antoine, 51, was charged with attempted rape on July 18 after lying naked on top of a sleeping 16-year-old girl and trying to take her pants off, court documents state.

The girl told police the incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on July 17 while she was sleeping on a couch in a residence at a trailer park near Winner.

According to court documents, Antoine told the girl to "go back to sleep," but she was able to escape and call for help.

Antoine allegedly admitted to trying to take off the girl's pants and pressing his body against hers.

Antoine was charged with attempted rape in the second-degree, a Class 1 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; and in the alternative, attempted rape in the third-degree, a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.