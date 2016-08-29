Man charged with cutting woman with broken mirror

CHAMBERLAIN — A Fort Thompson man was arrested for assault after allegedly cutting a woman multiple times with a piece of broken mirror.

Louis Heminger, 27, was arrested on May 25 after throwing a woman into a mirror and using a piece of the broken mirror to make cuts on the woman's chest, shoulders, stomach, face and back the day before, court documents state.

Heminger was charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a dangerous weapon, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.