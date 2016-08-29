Mitchell man indicted for rape of minor

Kyle Larson, 19, was indicted on Aug. 10 after having sex with a minor on July 30, court documents state.

According to the indictment, Larson completed the act "through the use of force" or with a minor who was "incapable of giving consent because of an intoxicating agent."

Larson is charged with second-degree rape, a Class 1 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; and third-degree rape, a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Larson was released on a $10,000 bond.