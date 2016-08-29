Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Mitchell man indicted for rape of minor

    By Daily Republic News Today at 5:05 p.m.

    WOONSOCKET — A Mitchell man was indicted for raping a minor in Sanborn County.

    Kyle Larson, 19, was indicted on Aug. 10 after having sex with a minor on July 30, court documents state.

    According to the indictment, Larson completed the act "through the use of force" or with a minor who was "incapable of giving consent because of an intoxicating agent."

    Larson is charged with second-degree rape, a Class 1 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; and third-degree rape, a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

    Larson was released on a $10,000 bond.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalcrimeRapekyle larson
    Advertisement
    randomness