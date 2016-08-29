Circuit court cases from 8/23

The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center in Mitchell.

Not guilty pleas and denials

• Brady Brink, 19, of Mitchell, was not present, but she was represented by her attorney who pleaded not guilty on her behalf. She is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, which are both misdemeanors. A trial was scheduled for December.

• Dymen Garcia, 20, of Mitchell, denied two counts of violating probation by failing to register as a sex offender, missing appointments with court services and treatment programs, not maintaining employment, using alcohol and committing burglary. A trial was scheduled in two weeks. Garcia was previously sentenced for fourth-degree rape of a victim between 13 and 16 and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

• Yolanda Garza, 48, of Mitchell, denied violating probation by failing to show for testing four times for the 24/7 sobriety program and using alcohol. A trial was scheduled in two weeks. Garza was previously sentenced for third-offense DUI.

• Wanda Jennings, 46, of Letcher, denied violating probation by obstructing and assaulting law enforcement, entering or remaining in a building after requested to leave, using alcohol and removing her SCRAM bracelet. A trial was scheduled in two weeks. Jennings was previously sentenced for possession of methamphetamine.

• Wade Venosdel, 49, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of clonazepam, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for December. A request for release on a personal recognizance bond was approved, but he was ordered to maintain weekly contact with his attorney and to enroll with the 24/7 sobriety program in Yankton County.

Guilty pleas and admissions

• Courtney Gass, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 27. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Charges of ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana will be dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled for September. Gass also attempted to plead guilty to identity theft by using someone's credit card on July 28 but then said it was an accident. A jury trial will take place as scheduled in September.

• Joseph Hernandez, 28, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on May 2. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Charges of possessing drugs with intent to distribute and reckless driving will be dismissed. A presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for October. A request for release on a personal recognizance bond or work release was denied.

• Ashley Houle, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded no contest to ingestion of lorazepam on Sept. 26. The maximum penalty is two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. A charge of ingestion of zolpidem will be dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled for October.

• Tanisha Jeno, 25, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence on June 19 and admitted to violating probation in two cases by possessing methamphetamine. Charges of ingestion of methamphetamine, obstructing police, a jailer or a firefighter and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed. Jeno was sentenced to five years in prison, consecutive to other charges, suspended to 180 days in jail for the drug charge and 60 days for the DUI charge, to be applied by the Drug Court program as needed, and she was placed on probation for four years. Jeno's license was revoked for 60 days. She was continued on probation for the two probation violations and was given credit for 218 days served in one and 116 days served in the other. Jeno was previously sentenced for two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of violating probation.

• Jeffrey Johnson, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of tramadol on April 14. The maximum penalty is two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Sentencing was scheduled for October.

• Megan Kress, 31, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation by using methamphetamine on July 13. The maximum penalty is two years in prison. A request for a furlough when a bed date is available at the Human Services Center was approved. Sentencing was scheduled for November. Kress was previously sentenced for possession of clonazepam and violating probation.

• Dacie Long, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on May 28. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Charges of ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia will be dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled for October.

• Nicholas Meyer, 38, of Merrill, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to possession of 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute on April 30. The maximum penalty is 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Charges of possession of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, 1 to 10 pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia will be dismissed. A presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for October.

• Gjoa Moen, 21, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation by failing to complete the Drug Court program and absconding from supervision. Moen was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 182 days served. She is estimated to be first eligible for parole in February 2017. She is recommended to be placed in the intensive meth program in the women's prison. Moen was previously sentenced for ingestion of methamphetamine and three counts of violating probation.

• Kevin Randall, 50, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on June 21. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Charges of ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia will be dismissed. An updated presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for October.

• Cody Schmidt, 26, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on June 16 and admitted to violating probation in two cases by using methamphetamine, amphetamine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine and marijuana. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the meth charge and two five-year sentences for the probation violations, which would be served concurrently. Charges of ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia will be dismissed. A presentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing was scheduled for October. A request for work search and work release was denied. Schmidt was previously sentenced for two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

• Cynthia Turley, 28, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on May 2. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Charges of ingestion of methamphetamine and opiates will be dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled for September.

• Katie Valle, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of carisoprodol by a jail inmate on July 14. The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A charge of possession of a tobacco product in jail will be dismissed. A presentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing was scheduled for October.

• Joshua Weber, 22, of Woonsocket, pleaded guilty to possession of alprazolam on April 16 and admitted to violating probation for the same offense. The maximum penalty is six years in prison and a $4,000 fine. A charge of possession of clonazepam will be dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled for October. Weber has previously been sentenced for ingestion of methamphetamine.

• Russell Wright, 48, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to grand theft valued between $2,500 and $5,000 by taking merchandise from various businesses in Mitchell on April 11. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Sentencing was scheduled for September.

Sentencings

• Jamie Benedict, 34, of Spearfish, was sentenced to two eight-year prison sentences, four years suspended in each with credit for 156 days served in the first sentence, to be served consecutively for first-degree escape and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Benedict was also ordered to pay $2,298.73 in restitution. He is estimated to be first eligible for parole in May 2019.

• Kane McBrayer, 21, of Ethan, was given a continuation of a previously suspended sentence but was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, with credit for 175 days served, and was placed on probation for two years for violating probation by using marijuana. McBrayer was previously sentenced for aggravated eluding.

• Andy McQuistion, 20, of Mitchell, was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, broken into four terms for accessory to a felony. McQuistion was granted work release for the first jail term and was placed on probation for three years. He was also ordered to pay $3,316.64 in restitution, to be paid joint and several with Skyler Leiferman, and to write a letter of apology to each victim within seven days.

• Cruz Morrell, 23, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced to five years in prison, two years suspended with credit for 118 days served, for fourth-offense DUI. His driver's license will be revoked for two years from the date of his release. Morrell is estimated to be first eligible for parole in May 2017.

• Randolph Smith, 33, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to 180 days in jail with credit for 167 served, and was placed on probation for three years for aggravated assault. Smith was also ordered to pay a fine of $250 and to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation.

• Bobbee St. John, 31, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to 60 days in jail, and was placed on probation for three years for possession of methamphetamine.

• Hazen Winckler, 19, of Lake Andes, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended to 180 days in jail with credit for 140 days served, and was placed on probation for three years for aggravated criminal entry of a motor vehicle. Winckler was ordered to pay restitution of $4,026.13 and enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program.

• Leslee Wells, 22, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail with credit for 86 days served, and was placed on probation for three years for third-offense DUI. Wells was also ordered to enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program, and his driver's license was revoked for one year.

Continuances and warrants

• Josie Boosinger, 34, of Mitchell, was not present. A bench warrant was ordered. Boosinger is charged with possession of methamphetamine, ingestion of methamphetamine and opiates, keeping a place for the use or sale of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• David Degen, 25, of Mitchell, was not present. A bench warrant was issued. Degen is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.

• Natasha Demarrias, 20, of Rapid City, was not present. A bench warrant was issued. Demarrias is charged with aggravated eluding, grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000, reckless driving and petty theft valued $400 or less.

• Izaah Gertsema, 20, of Sioux Falls, was granted a continuance for two weeks. Gertsema is charged with violating probation by failing to enroll in sex-offender treatment, living in a residence with minors, failing to report a change of address and failure to maintain employment.

• Dawn Long, 27, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance. A status hearing is scheduled for November, and a trial was scheduled for December. Long is charged with two alternate counts of reckless burning or exploding.

• Louis Marks, 27, of Wichita, Kansas, was granted a continuance. He is charged with possession of tetrahydrocannabinol and marijuana.

• Donald McDougal, 51, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks as he is in custody in Minnehaha county. McDougal is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, intentional damage to property valued $400 or less and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Justin Olson, 33, of Sioux Falls, was not present. A bench warrant was issued. Olson is charged with grand theft valued between $1,000 and $2,500.

• Mozell Parker, 38, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was granted a continuance for two weeks. Parker is charged with possession of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of 1 to 10 pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Ryan Stange, 26, of Stratford, was granted a continuance for two weeks as he is in custody in Brown County. Stange is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Jennifer Traversie, 43, of Sioux Falls, was scheduled for sentencing in September. Traversie has pleaded guilty to grand theft valued between $1,000 and $2,500.

• Roberta Waugh, 28, of Mount Vernon, was not present. A bench warrant was issued. Waugh is charged with ingestion of methamphetamine.

• Ronald Wells, 27, of Wagner, was granted a continuance for two weeks. Wells is charged with fifth-or-subsequent-offense DUI, driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Ronnie Whitaker, 26, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks. Whitaker is charged with possession of marijuana in jail and possession of marijuana.

• Roberta Woodside, 38, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks as she is waiting on the results of a psychiatric evaluation, which is expected to be completed before Sept. 1. Woodside is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, two alternate counts of aggravated assault and ingestion of methamphetamine.