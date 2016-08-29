Bridgewater food giveaway a 'success'

Volunteers Mark Vondra, Loren Golder and Mike Deibert help hand out foot during a truckload food giveaway event hosted by the Bridgewater Food Pantry, in partnership with Feeding South Dakota on Saturday morning at the Bridgewater Fire Hall. (Matt Gade/Republic)

BRIDGEWATER—The first truckload food giveaway in Bridgewater was such a success, it closed up an hour early.

The event, hosted by Feeding South Dakota and the Bridgewater Food Pantry and held at the Bridgewater Fire Hall, served more than 130 families and gave away roughly 7,000 pounds of food.

"We were anticipating 125 families," said Christa Tusha, a committee member of the Bridgewater Food Pantry. "That's kind of what we had planned. That's where the poundage of food came from because they want to give each family roughly 50 pounds of food."

While there are income guidelines for people seeking food from the food pantry, there were none for this event.

"If you need food, you are welcome to come," Tusha said.

The food given out is organized into five main categories: bread products, frozen meats, produce, dry goods and dairy products.

Within the first hour of the event, Tusha estimates over 100 families came through.

The event, scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to noon, was so popular they ran out of food and cleaned up an hour earlier than originally planned.

"I'm saying this was a success, and I'm glad that we are done early because then that just tells us maybe we need to plan for more families next time," Tusha said.

While the event was organized by Feeding South Dakota and the Bridgewater Food Pantry, approximately 30 volunteers came to help organize, distribute and clean up for the event.

"The food pantry committee assisted Feeding South Dakota in doing this, but then the workers were just community members," Tusha said. "We had people representing the city and a couple of businesses in town, and we had some school groups come out and help. So it was just a community project."

Tusha said they targeted families within a 30-mile radius that included not only McCook County but Hanson and Hutchinson counties as well. Tusha thinks families from all three counties stopped by the event.

While this is the first truckload giveaway event in Bridgewater, Tusha hopes to make it more common by holding roughly three of these types of events each year.