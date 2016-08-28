EMERY — A North Carolina man was arrested when law enforcement allegedly found him standing in the middle of a highway near Emery after crashing a stolen vehicle in a creek.

Gregory Snyder, 29, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was located by the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Sunday morning standing in the middle of Highway 262, about 3 miles east of Emery, waving his hands and trying to stop traffic, according to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Snyder was wanted in Minnesota for aggravated assault and stealing a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Snyder was allegedly spotted with the pickup at a gas station in Alexandria before exiting town to the southeast.

Highway Patrol began searching for Snyder at about 11:10 a.m., but when they found him on Highway 262, he was not with the vehicle. A McCook County deputy later found the vehicle resting upside down in a nearby creek, Mangan said.

Snyder is being held in the Davison County Jail and is facing criminal charges, Mangan said, but the specific charges were not immediately available.

According to Mangan, Snyder suffered minor injuries and was allegedly not wearing a seat belt. Highway Patrol investigated the incident, and the Hanson County Sheriff's Office, McCook County Sheriff's Office and Emery and Bridgewater search and rescue crews assisted.