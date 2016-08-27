Roy King, left, plays alongside the late Mike Nepodal. Nepodal will be inducted into the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 4 along with his son Matt. (Photo courtesy of the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame)

Matt Nepodal, of Mitchell, will be inducted in the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Sept. 4 along with his late father Mike. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Kathy Koenig, of Tyndall, will be inducted into the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Sept. 4. (Photo courtesy of the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame)

Matt Nepodal, of Mitchell, will be inducted in the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Sept. 4 along with his late father Mike. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Matt Nepodal will never forget the first time he performed in his dad's band more than 15 years ago.

Nepodal, then 13 years old, had been drumming for only a few years with instruction from his dad. After the band's drummer backed out unexpectedly before the performance, Nepodal's dad, Mike, decided it would be a good idea to bring his son along for the ride.

Together, his dad's band drove to a small bar called Udder Place in Nebraska, where Nepodal made his musical debut on drums. It was a night he will never forget.

"It was the coolest thing I had ever done in my entire life," Nepodal said, "and I was hooked."

Nepodal, now 30, has been playing music since he was 11, when his dad bought him a bass guitar.

And now with his long career performing across the state, Nepodal will be inducted into the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 on the Farm Bureau Dakotaland Stage at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

Nepodal, who lives in Mount Vernon, currently works as a machinist at Mitchell Manufacturing. Nepodal said it's his day job, and he plays a lot of music on the side. During the summer he plays nearly every weekend from May through September with several different bands including Uncle Roy and the Boys.

Nepodal's dad, who died from cancer in 2014, is also being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame for his contributions to country music in South Dakota.

Nepodal was told his dad was going to be inducted earlier this year, and after agreeing to accept the honor on his dad's behalf, officials with the hall of fame surprised Nepodal with his own induction.

"I was kind of in shock," Nepodal said. "I never expected it really."

Nepodal said he was always surrounded by music growing up, especially by his dad. When he was younger, his dad would sit Nepodal on his lap and move his hand and arms in a drumming motion. This technique worked and soon Nepodal was drumming on his own.

A few years later, Nepodol joined another band called Phil and Friends, playing bass guitar and the drums until he was 17.

Following that, Nepodal and his friends started their own group called Hump Day Riot, playing a variety of music. Over the next several years, Nepodal also played with The Jimmy River Band and Star Sixty Nine.

It wasn't long before Nepodal was back playing with his dad in 2007 with Uncle Roy and the Boys, a band formed with his dad, Roy King and a few other musicians the Nepodals met over the years.

"One of my favorite things that I go to do throughout the entire time I've been playing is probably being able to play with my dad," Nepodal said.

Nepodal still plays with Uncle Roy and the Boys and occasionally fills in when he's needed with Billy Lurken and the Phil and Friends Band.

"I've been playing here and there, it seems like, my whole life," Nepodal said. "It seems like the normal for me."

A family affair

For the Nepodals, music runs in the family.

Nepodal's dad had been a music teacher in Corsica for almost 30 years, inspired by his own parents, who were both musicians.

Nepodal's grandmother Betty was a pianist and organist, while his grandfather Benjamin was a music teacher at several area schools.

After graduating from Arlington High School, Nepodal's dad attended Dakota State College, obtaining a degree in music education in 1981. Nepodal said his dad was known for playing drums, keyboards, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.

His teaching career started in Gayville-Volin School District and was later hired in Corsica where he eventually became the K-12 music director.

One of the first bands Nepodal's dad played with was a local band in Corsica called The Lucky Seven. After this, he filled in with a country group called The Wanted Outlaws.

Following that, he played for The Shattered Silence and the Silver Creek Band, later renamed Highway Call.

"I thought that was really cool," said Nepodal, about when he first found out his dad was being inducted into the South Dakota Country Hall of Fame. "It was an honor to know that he's being recognized for the music he played."

On top of that, Nepodal's sisters are "all musically talented," he said. They will be joining their brother in performing during the induction ceremony in a week.

Nepodal has two children and he said they are too young yet to know if they will also be "musically talented." But Nepodal said he's not worried. He hopes his kids will follow in the footsteps of the long generation of Nepodal musicians.

Harmonizing with family

For Kathy Koenig, her love of music kicked off when she was a teenager. And now, years later, Koenig is still doing what she loves — playing music.

The Wakonda native sang with her siblings for many years under the direction of their mother Eileen Donahue, who also was a singer and musician.

For her long musical career serving South Dakota, Koenig will be joining the Nepodals in being inducted into the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame. She is among 11 others being inducted.

When she first found out she was going to be inducted, Koenig was both happy and surprised.

"It makes you feel good that after all of these years singing and performing that they appreciated it and wanted to acknowledge me and others," she said.

Koenig, now 66, pursued a music education degree at the University of South Dakota- Springfield. She eventually moved to Tyndall with her family, where she still lives today.

It was in the mid-1980s that Keonig launched a solo singing career, drawing in sounds of country, oldies and traditional music. Soon after, her daughters joined her to become The Koenig Singers.

They began performing around southeast South Dakota. The group expanded when they added singer Tim Dingman. Together, the group performed across the state for nearly 20 years at festivals, benefits and everything in between, Koenig said.

Now, Koenig performs with The Bumblebees Music Show after she joined in 2007. The group plays a variety of music including country, oldies, polka and traditional music, performing mainly in the southeastern part of South Dakota.

And it doesn't end there. Koenig also plays organ and piano for the Catholic and Methodist churches in Tyndall.

Looking back at her long musical career, Koenig said she especially enjoyed playing with her family and the harmony they had together. Her two daughters, who she sang with for years, now live in the Minneapolis area with their own bands.

Koenig said one of her favorite performances includes a patriotic-themed show she and her family sang for in Mitchell for the annual Vietnam veterans reunion.

Recognizing statewide musicians

The South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame will be presenting the 13th annual awards on Sept. 4 at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

According to Wini Iverson, the chairman of the board and president of the organization, musicians will be recognized for their "hard work and diligence in entertaining us and promoting country music in South Dakota."

The 11 inductees this year are the Nepodals and Koenig, Bobby Humphrey, of Rapid City, Frank Ree, of Aberdeen, Eugene Noonan, of Centerville, Eugene Boettcher, of Sioux Falls, Liz Fisher, of Scenic, Francie Ganje, of Sturgis, Joyce Ruesink, of Castlewood, and Donnie Backman, of Wilmot.

To be chosen for the country hall of fame, Iverson said inductees were nominated by peers, family or friends.

The South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization ran by all volunteers, was formed in 2004, and Iverson joined the board in 2008.

The biggest trait they look for in potential inductees include the contributions to country music in South Dakota, especially promotions such as benefits, Iverson said.

"I think the most important thing for us is just the sheer joy of watching those folks come on stage and hand them their plaques," Iverson said. "For most musicians this will be only recognition they will ever get and one of the most important."