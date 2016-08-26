A look at news from around the region, as reported by weekly newspapers:

MAIN STREET TAKING SHAPE: Two major facets of the Wessington Springs Main Street renovation project have been completed and another was scheduled to be finished by the end of the week.

The installation of new water and sewer mains and the storm sewer were finished this week, as part of the $1.65 million project, which is in its eighth week of construction.

The new water mains have been scrutinized and passed pressure tests. Water from the main will be collected and sent to the South Dakota State Health Lab for testing.

Once the storm sewer work is completed, the street contractor will start cutting the street to subgrade elevation to prepare for placing gravel base course.

-- The Wessington Springs True Dakotan

Woonsocket

FOOD GIVEAWAY TO BE HELD: On Sept. 7, the Sanborn County Food Pantry, in partnership with Feeding South Dakota, will host a truckload of food giveaway in Woonsocket. An estimated 22,000 pounds of food will be given away, beginning at 5 p.m., continuing until all of the food is gone.

There are no restrictions to be eligible, but only one box of food will be distributed for each family in need.

In South Dakota, more than 105,000 individuals are food insecure. According to the most recent map of the Meal Gap study, 260 people are food insecure in Sanborn County.

-- Sanborn Weekly Journal

Platte

WESTERHUIS ESTATE WILL BE SOLD AT TWO AUCTIONS: First Circuit Court Judge Bruce Anderson recently ruled that representatives of the estates of the late Scott Westerhuis and the late Nicole Westerhuis will be allowed to hold auctions the week of Sept.12 to sell the family's remaining property that was not destroyed in a Sept. 17, 2015, fire.

Wieman Land and Auction Company, Inc., of Marion, will conduct two separate auctions.

The first will be a timed, online-only auction on Monday, Sept. 12. Bidding on the first item closes at 10 a.m. that day. Items are located at 36705 279th Street, which is three miles south of Platte. Inspection will be Sept. 7-9 from 1 to 5 p.m. daily.

Online bidding items include exercise and weight training equipment, gym flooring, computer towers, TVs, office furniture and supplies, theater recliners, furniture, appliances and more.

On Sept 16, beginning at 9:30 a.m. an auction will be held at the home. 40.44 acres of pasture with a large gym, training building with living quarters, trucks, trailers, ATVs, a Bobcat, mowers, tools, jet skis, building supplies and miscellaneous items will be sold.

-- The Platte Enterprise