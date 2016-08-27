Allan: 'This part of the country is beautiful'

Country music star Gary Allan will be visiting Mitchell at 7 p.m. today at the Corn Palace with special guest Austin Hahn. (Publicity photo)

Exactly six years ago, country singer Gary Allan was riding his motorcycle and exploring the Mitchell area before his performance that night at the Corn Palace.

Allan will be visiting Mitchell once again at 7 p.m. today at the Corn Palace with special guest Austin Hahn.

Allan said he won't be able to bring his motorcycle to "get out and ride" again, but he still hopes he can explore the area during the day.

"It's a great place to play and this part of the country is beautiful," said Allan, who last performed at the Corn Palace on Aug. 27, 2010.

Allan said he and his team get to the Midwest area once or twice a year, and the fans always come ready and excited for their show.

"We feed off of that and it makes the show more exciting for us, too," he said. "When the crowd is really into it, you just want to keep going."

His latest album, Set You Free, set a career first for Allan by topping the Billboard 200 pop chart. The same album also debuted at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart for the fourth time in a row.

In Allan's 17-year recording career, he has sold more than 7 million albums, and he has been certified platinum on three consecutive albums. On top of that, Allan has had five No. 1 hits on country radio.

Some of Allan's most well-known songs include "Songs About Rain," "Every Storm," "Watching Airplanes," "Best I Ever Had" and "Life Ain't Always Beautiful."

For his concert on Saturday, Allan said fans can expect a "great time and hear a lot of hits."

"I know the fans enjoy hearing new things from time to time, but if they are longtime fans, they want to hear the songs that made them become fans," he said. "I get that and we play those songs."

And for his fans who will be attending the concert, Allan wants them to be prepared.

"Come ready for a party," Allan said. "It is going to be a great night of music in South Dakota."

General admission tickets are $50 and can be purchased online or at the Corn Palace Box Office.

Happy Together Tour

Following Allan's performance on Saturday night, the Happy Together Tour will be taking the Corn Palace stage at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Happy Together Tour began in 1984 with The Turtles. After taking a break, the tour started up again in 2010.

The Turtles featuring Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman, also known as Flo and Eddie, will act as the musical hosts for the night. The Turtles have sold more than 40 million records worldwide with hits including "Happy Together," She'd Rather Be With Me," and "It Ain't Me Babe."

The rest of the line-up includes Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night; Mark Lindsay, former lead singer of Paul Revere and the Raiders; Gary Puckett and The Union Gap; The Cowsills; and The Spencer Davis Group.

General admission tickets are $40 and can be purchased online or at the Corn Palace Box Office.