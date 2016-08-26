Four Mitchell residents arrested on drug charges

Jared Nespor, 27, and Mellissa Schuppan, 27, were arrested by Mitchell police officers following a search of a residence at 1109 S. Rowley St., according to a news release from the Mitchell Department of Public Safety.

Officers found two pounds of marijuana, apparent methamphetamine residue, apparent marijuana wax residue, marijuana-infused gummy candy, one container of marijuana-infused drink, several pill capsules containing an unidentified substance, a digital scale, a vacuum bag sealer, several plastic bags, several items of drug paraphernalia and $2,495 in cash during the search of the residence.

Nespor and Mellissa Schuppan were charged with possession of 1 to 10 pounds of marijuana, possession of more than one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in a Drug Free Zone.

Several video cameras mounted outside the residence and inside the garage were also seized in the search.

Possession of 1 to 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in a Drug Free Zone are Class 4 felonies, and if convicted, the two will face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine on each charge. Possession of more than one pound of marijuana with the intent to distribute is a Class 3 felony, and carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine upon conviction.

Mellissa Schuppan was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of possession of a controlled substance, she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while possession of drug paraphernalia carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in a county jail and a $500 fine.

Mitchell police officers also arrested 35-year-old Skila Schuppan and 34-year-old Mark Leach in a separate search of an apartment at 408 S. Duff St.

In the second search, police found apparent methamphetamine and marijuana residue and drug paraphernalia. If convicted, Skila Schuppan and Leach could receive a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for possession of a controlled substance, one year imprisonment in a county jail and a $2,000 fine for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and 30 days imprisonment in a county jail and a $500 fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leach was also arrested for failure to register as a convicted sex offender and for residing in a Community Safety Zone as a convicted sex offender. For each charge, Leach could receive a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections assisted with the investigation. According to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, the investigation is ongoing.