Man pleads guilty in Salem drug store theft

SALEM — A man pleaded guilty Monday to two charges connected to the burglary of a Salem drug store in June.

Kyle Hurden, 26, of Upper Strasburg, Pennsylvania, who now has a Salem address, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and misrepresentation to obtain a controlled substance Tuesday, court documents state, stemming from a June 21 break-in at Salem Community Drug Store in Salem.

According to authorities, Hurden entered the store by breaking a glass door. While inside, Hurden damaged some wires and took prescription medication.

The maximum penalty for third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony, is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty for misrepresentation to obtain a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Charges of possession of a controlled substance and grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000 were dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled for October.