Platte golf course vandalized early Sunday morning

PLATTE — The Platte Police Department is looking for two individuals accused of vandalizing the Lake Platte Golf Course on Sunday morning.

Between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., two people drove a golf cart on multiple greens and "spun cookies," which damaged the turf, according to Platte Police Chief Brandon Semmler. There was also damage to yard markers along the course.

The cost to repair the damage is not immediately available, Semmler said.

The police department on Thursday posted two clips of surveillance video taken from the golf course to its Facebook page.

The first video shows the suspects driving past a cart garage, while the second shows a dark colored vehicle, believed to belong to the two individuals, leaving the course. The vehicle is believed to be a sport model, possibly a Ford Mustang, Semmler said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Platte Police Department at (605) 337-2144.