Area organizations receive more than $13K worth of grants

The South Dakota Agricultural Foundation and the Mitchell Area Safehouse recently received a total of more than $13,000 from the South Dakota Community Foundation.

SDCF President Stephanie Judson awarded the grants to representatives of each organization last week in Mitchell.

The South Dakota Agricultural Foundation received a $10,000 South Dakota Fund grant to help build its organization by obtaining its 501c3 nonprofit status and conducting strategic planning. The grant funds will help the organization's growth and endowment fund.

"Support from the South Dakota Community Foundation through grant funding is vital to the startup and success of organizations like ours," said Chris Maxwell, executive director of the SD Agricultural Foundation. "Our organization is grateful for the assistance as we create a relevant, positive and proactive funding source for change and growth in agriculture."

The Mitchell Area Safehouse and Visitation Center received a $3,750 South Dakota Fund grant to enhance safety and security of domestic violence survivors in its emergency shelter. Money will also be used to help children who visit their non-custodial parents at its visitation center, as well as the purchase of body-pack microphones and recording equipment needed for non-custodial parents during outdoor, supervised visits.

"As an emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, safety and security for the children and families served in our eight-county service area is a primary concern," Mitchell Area Safehouse Administrator Marilyn Haley said. "This grant is greatly appreciated as it makes needed improvements possible."

The SDCF aims to help meet diverse needs of people across the state through grants in the areas of culture, economic development, education, health and human services. So far in 2016, the SDCF has distributed more than $8.5 million in grants.