Actor Lou Diamond Phillips arrested for driving drunk after asking cop for directions
PORTLAND, Tex. - Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, best known for his role in the movie “La Bamba,” was arrested, early Friday morning, Nov. 3, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
At around 1:35 a.m., Phillips approached an officer who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop and asked for directions, Portland Police Chief Mark Cory told the news outlet. Phillips then failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody, where a breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.20, more than twice the legal limit.
La bummer.
The actor was in Portland for a Friday speaking engagement in nearby Corpus Christi, where he graduated high school.