    Actor Lou Diamond Phillips arrested for driving drunk after asking cop for directions

    By Kris Kerzman Today at 10:21 a.m.
    Lou Diamond Phillips performs at the FILLY BROWN After Party at The Stage. Anthony Nader / NaderAde Photography / via Wikimedia Commons

    PORTLAND, Tex. - Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, best known for his role in the movie “La Bamba,” was arrested, early Friday morning, Nov. 3, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

    At around 1:35 a.m., Phillips approached an officer who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop and asked for directions, Portland Police Chief Mark Cory told the news outlet. Phillips then failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody, where a breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.20, more than twice the legal limit.

    La bummer.

    The actor was in Portland for a Friday speaking engagement in nearby Corpus Christi, where he graduated high school.

    Kris Kerzman

    Kris Kerzman is a digital content producer for The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. He's also a dad, a board game enthusiast, and a sucker for an Oxford comma. He can be reached at (701) 241-5466 or kkerzman@forumcomm.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @kriskerzman.

    kkerzman@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5466
