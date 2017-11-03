At around 1:35 a.m., Phillips approached an officer who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop and asked for directions, Portland Police Chief Mark Cory told the news outlet. Phillips then failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody, where a breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.20, more than twice the legal limit.

La bummer.

The actor was in Portland for a Friday speaking engagement in nearby Corpus Christi, where he graduated high school.