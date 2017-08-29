Teen fatally shot in Sioux Falls, man arrested

At a news conference Tuesday, police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested for the shooting at Bakker Park about 11 p.m. Monday.

Capt. Blaine Larsen says the two teens had been traveling in a vehicle with two male passengers and argued over drugs. Larsen says the 17-year-old was shot once in the chest after he, the suspect and the passengers got out of the vehicle.

Police say a semi-automatic handgun believed to have been used in the crime has not been recovered. Larsen says the older teen is being held on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and aggravated assault.

Authorities say someone at a house party across the street from the shooting called 911.