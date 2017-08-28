Sioux Falls teen sentenced to 30 years for beating death

Wilson Hughes had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors in the death of 18-year-old Arick Strauser. Hughes was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison with 20 years suspended.

The two were among a half-dozen teens involved in a fight last July circulated online through Snapchat. Hughes punched Strauser 10 to 12 times and kicked him after he had fallen to the ground.

The Argus Leader reports that Hughes' lawyers said he was coming to the defense of a younger person that Strauser had insulted. Hughes in court apologized and said if he "could go back and change it, I would, but I can't."