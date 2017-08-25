Man scheduled for trial in 2015 Rapid City hotel death 

The Rapid City Journal reports that 61-year-old Brian Duncan is scheduled to go to trial next month in the death of 60-year-old Helen Wright.

Duncan's attorney says his defense against the second-degree murder charge is that Wright died of natural causes. Wright's death certificate says she died from suffocation or "asphyxiation by strangulation" as a result of an assault.

Wright's body was found in a room at the Western Thrifty Inn in November 2015. Duncan was arrested in San Marcos, Texas, in June 2016.