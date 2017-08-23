Montana woman pleads not guilty to murder in South Dakota 

Thirty-eight-year-old Stormy Marsh, of Miles City, Montana, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Phyllis Mastin, who was found dead in her mobile home Aug. 2. Marsh entered her plea Monday.

Authorities say Mastin was stabbed several times and that a knife and gun were found under her body. Police say they found Marsh at a Rapid City motel with the victim's car and cellphone.

Marsh maintains Mastin was alive when Marsh left the home after witnessing a fight between Mastin and her ex-boyfriend.

Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison.