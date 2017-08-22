Anthony Lewis has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after he allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old male four times on the 100 block of East Second Avenue. After authorities arrived on scene, the victim was transported to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell and was later declared dead. The victim’s name has not been released by authorities.

The Mitchell Department of Public Safety received the call at 2:44 a.m., and responding officers found an adult male on the ground bleeding from several “apparent stab wounds,” according to a press release.

Authorities said Lewis was awoken “by screaming and someone knocking on his door.” Lewis then picked up a knife from inside his apartment — located at 127½ E. Second Ave., No. 4, and went outside to confront the male subject, according the Mitchell Department of Public Safety.

“Lewis allegedly stabbed the 30-year-old male subject approximately three times in the back and one time on the male’s front torso with the knife that Lewis brought with him,” the press release states.

First-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony, punishable upon conviction by life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The Mitchell Police Division says this is an ongoing investigation. Officials are asking for any information regarding people coming or going from the apartment, or any activity around the time of the alleged stabbing.