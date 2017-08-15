Inmate sues state over lack of prison air conditioning

Fifty-year-old Winston Brakeall is incarcerated at the Mike Durfee State Prison for first-degree rape and sexual contact with a child. His lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of South Dakota asks a judge to find the state is violating the constitution by failing to attend to his medical needs as a 6-foot-9-inch, 376-pound diabetic inmate.

The Argus Leader reports Brakeall says in his lawsuit that he could easily die from heat stroke and that he sweats excessively. Prison warden Bob Dooley says inmate health and safety are taken seriously and that it's not the intention of the Department of Corrections to punish inmates.